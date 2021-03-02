$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 billion and the lowest is $12.70 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $52.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

