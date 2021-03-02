12,830 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,369 shares of company stock worth $9,918,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

