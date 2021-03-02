12Ships (TSHP) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and $4.56 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About 12Ships

TSHP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,185,632 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

