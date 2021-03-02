$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,699 shares of company stock worth $16,255,595. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

