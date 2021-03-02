133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares.

133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVY)

Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.