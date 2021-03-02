141,600 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKLZ opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
