141,600 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

