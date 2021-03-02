$155.87 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $155.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $93.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $538.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.