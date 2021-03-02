$158.40 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $158.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $157.12 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.