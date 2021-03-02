$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $172.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.87 million and the highest is $175.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

