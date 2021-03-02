$188.70 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $188.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

