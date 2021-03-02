1,958,201 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,958,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $85,256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.