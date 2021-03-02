1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCCY. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock remained flat at $$17.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

