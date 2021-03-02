1World Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. 1World has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $12,162.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

