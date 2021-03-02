$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.52. 19,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

