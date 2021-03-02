$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Snap-on posted earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $209.91. 629,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,650. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

