217,195 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 217,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 5.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,834. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

