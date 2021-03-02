236,512 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 17.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

