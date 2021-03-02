$237.05 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $237.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

NEX stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.