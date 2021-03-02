$256.38 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $256.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.55 million and the lowest is $252.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

MWA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

