$258.11 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report sales of $258.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.80 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

STAY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

