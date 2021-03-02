2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,067.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.89 million and $311,067.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,529,771 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

2key.network Token Trading

