$3.06 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.14. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,332. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $303.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

