$3.22 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

