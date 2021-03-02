$3.25 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $2.85. FedEx reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $18.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.14. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

