$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,872.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average of $241.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

