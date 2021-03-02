$30.06 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $30.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $30.30 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

