300,000 Shares in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.70% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Shares of VVOS opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVOS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

