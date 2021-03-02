323,711 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,759,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

