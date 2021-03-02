340,500 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,711,000. Americold Realty Trust makes up 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

COLD stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,120. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

