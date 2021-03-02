341,500 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 11,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

