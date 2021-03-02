$348.29 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $348.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.70 million and the lowest is $344.86 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $294.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

