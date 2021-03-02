37,500 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

TLS stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.