$38.22 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to post $38.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.84 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $182.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.05 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.34 million, with estimates ranging from $340.37 million to $356.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.