$38.22 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to post $38.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.84 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $182.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.05 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.34 million, with estimates ranging from $340.37 million to $356.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Group.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
Featured Article: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.