$38.65 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $38.19 million. Repay reported sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Repay by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,661,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Repay by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

