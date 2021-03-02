$380.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce $380.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Stride reported sales of $257.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Stride by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

