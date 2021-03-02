$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

