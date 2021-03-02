$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.
Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.
PSXP opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.
In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile
Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.
