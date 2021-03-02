3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $36.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 31,964 shares.

The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

