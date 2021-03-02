3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

