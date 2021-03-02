3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.
About 3DX Industries
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.