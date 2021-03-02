3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGOPY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 2,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Get 3i Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.