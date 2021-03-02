$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post sales of $414.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $421.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $84.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,824,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $34,119,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.