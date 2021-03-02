$471.19 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $471.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $475.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

