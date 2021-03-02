$5.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.09. Biogen posted earnings of $9.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $25.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,790. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.27. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

