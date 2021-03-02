5,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,434 shares of company stock worth $15,422,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

