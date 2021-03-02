$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $503.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $508.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

