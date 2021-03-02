5,245 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

