$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $304.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.