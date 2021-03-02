$6.35 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.14. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $28.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.55.

RE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.92. 186,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,851. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

