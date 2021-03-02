$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $284.17 million, with estimates ranging from $268.06 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 228,801 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,029,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

