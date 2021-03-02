$62.56 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $62.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $62.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $221.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $291.32 million, with estimates ranging from $289.15 million to $294.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Asana by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.